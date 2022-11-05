This substantially extended Georgian-style five bedroom executive home comes with three bathrooms. The detached family home is situated on an exclusive development and is located in an excellent catchment area for schools.

It boast a large reception hall, cloakroom, through drawing room with opening French bay window, large family room and a dining room with double doors to a conservatory. The large recently fitted living kitchen with island unit is well fitted out with an adjacent dining area and utility room.

Upstairs there is a large landing, master bedroom suite with Juliette balcony and en-suite bathroom, three further large double bedrooms and a good sized fifth bedroom. There is also a main family bathroom, which is beautifully fitted out and a separate luxury shower room.

The home has solar panels with a battery storage system, good off road parking with a block paved drive, a double garage and a front garden. To the rear, there is a patio area, lawn and borders.

To find out more or to arrange a viewing visit Saxton Mee.

1. Wentworth Avenue, Whirlowdale Park, Sheffield

2. Wentworth Avenue, Whirlowdale Park, Sheffield The rear view

3. Wentworth Avenue, Whirlowdale Park, Sheffield The large recently fitted living kitchen with island unit

4. Wentworth Avenue, Whirlowdale Park, Sheffield The immaculate kitchen joins onto a bright and airy dining room