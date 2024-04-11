Hackenthorpe Post Office: Thugs armed with sledgehammers raid Sheffield Post Office

A police cordon was in place around the Post Office in Sheffield for several hours.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
South Yorkshire Police are investigating a break-in after two thugs entered a local Sheffield Post Office armed with sledgehammers.

Officers were called to the Hackenthorpe Post Office on Beighton Road at 3.39pm on Thursday, April 10, following reports of a break-in.

It is said two men armed with sledgehammers gained entry to the premises and tried to access the safe at the rear of the shop, but were unsuccessful. No money was taken from the safe and nobody was injured.

Hackenthorpe Post Office surrounded by police tape on Wednesday. Police have confirmed two men armed with sledgehammers entered the premises and tried to break into the safe.Hackenthorpe Post Office surrounded by police tape on Wednesday. Police have confirmed two men armed with sledgehammers entered the premises and tried to break into the safe.
The offenders then reportedly fled the scene. South Yorkshire Police have not announced any arrests.

Local social media channels reported an “attempted robbery” had taken place, with members of the public photographing the police cordon erected around the Post Office in the afternoon.

Police said the cordon was in place for “several hours” but has since been lifted.

An investigation into the break-in has been launched and officers are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident, or holds relevant information, to get in touch.

You can call 101, quoting incident number 560 of April 10, 2024. Information can also be submitted online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

