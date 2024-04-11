Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police are investigating a break-in after two thugs entered a local Sheffield Post Office armed with sledgehammers.

Officers were called to the Hackenthorpe Post Office on Beighton Road at 3.39pm on Thursday, April 10, following reports of a break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is said two men armed with sledgehammers gained entry to the premises and tried to access the safe at the rear of the shop, but were unsuccessful. No money was taken from the safe and nobody was injured.

Hackenthorpe Post Office surrounded by police tape on Wednesday. Police have confirmed two men armed with sledgehammers entered the premises and tried to break into the safe.

The offenders then reportedly fled the scene. South Yorkshire Police have not announced any arrests.

Local social media channels reported an “attempted robbery” had taken place, with members of the public photographing the police cordon erected around the Post Office in the afternoon.

Police said the cordon was in place for “several hours” but has since been lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation into the break-in has been launched and officers are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident, or holds relevant information, to get in touch.