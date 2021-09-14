Sheffield police team seize bike stolen from Derbyshire area

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said its officers from Gleadless have recovered the vehicle, which had been stolen from Derbyshire.

They said: “Our brilliant PCSOs from the Gleadless Team have seized a stolen bike which has been causing ASB in the Meadowhead and Graves Park area.

“The bike had been stolen from the Derbyshire area and has been returned to its lawful owner.”