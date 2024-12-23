Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Sheffield have seized nearly £100,000 worth of cannabis after raiding a property in Ecclesfield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police carried out a warrant at the property, uncovering a drugs factory and seizing produce with a near six-figure street value.

Photos from the property shared by the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) show dozens of cannabis plants amongst a complex set up of sheets, cables, lights and fans.

It would appear the bust came from a local tip-off, with the force writing: “Intelligence from the community is key to tackling organised crime and drug use so if you have any information please get in touch via 101, report online or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

The latest success follows a number of raids and warrants carried out in the area in early December.

The NPT seized eight cars, a van, three bikes and two quad bikes, as well as more than £200,000 worth of cannabis plants.