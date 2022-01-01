Sheffield police respond to drunken fights and dangerous drivers on ‘busy’ New Year’s Eve
It was a busy New Year’s Eve for police in Sheffield who attended a number of incidents and arrested multiple people.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 5:53 pm
The South Yorkshire Police Special Constabulary dealt with everything from drunken fights, mental health incidents, pursuits and illegal cars, issuing a traffic offence report to one driver without working lights and legal tyres.
They said: “Busy night in Sheffield this #NYE2021 - Not one cell left in South Yorkshire last night.
“Dealt with everything from illegal cars to pursuits, drunken fights & mental health incidents.”