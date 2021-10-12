Residents of areas including Wincobank, Firth Park, Shiregreen and Page Hall have complained in recent weeks about their sleep being disturbed by people unlawfully setting off bangers on the streets.

The fireworks, which often continue into the small hours, are believed to be part of wedding celebrations, which have also included dangerous and anti-social driving by groups of motorists hooting their horns.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of these reports and have a robust plan in place to work with the local community to tackle the issue.

Fireworks can only legally be set off after 11pm on a handful of nights each year

“Our dedicated North East Neighbourhood Policing Teams are working closely with partners, councillors and community leaders to educate those committing this type of nuisance behaviour, and to tackle incidents wherever they are reported.

“Additional patrols are in place to provide residents with reassurance - if you see our officers please do speak to them.

“We’d also encourage those with concerns to continue to report these to us so we can investigate. Call 101 or report online on our website.”

Last month, Nasar Raoof, vice chairman of Firth Park Neighbourhood Network, said: “This has been going on for years and police and councillors have only recently put out a message saying enforcement action will be taken, but it’s still happening,

“They need to stop talking and start enforcing, because residents are really concerned.”

What are the rules around letting off fireworks?

Fireworks can only be set off between 7am and 11pm, except for on Bonfire Night, when the cut-off is midnight, and on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when they are permitted until 1am.

Fireworks, including sparklers, must not be set off or thrown in the street or other public places.

What is the punishment for letting off fireworks illegally?

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

How can I report anti-social fireworks?