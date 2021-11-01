He struck at 11.30am on Saturday, October 2, when his victim was walking though a car park on Sharrow Lane, Sharrow.

The robber, who was armed with a knife, approached his victim, threatened and assaulted him before stealing his belongings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives in Sheffield have released an E-fit of a man wanted over a knifepoint robbery in Sharrow

He was aged between 20 and 25, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and had dark hair.