Sheffield police release E-fit of man wanted over knifepoint robbery in Sharrow
Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in Sheffield have released an E-fit of a man they want to trace.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:11 am
He struck at 11.30am on Saturday, October 2, when his victim was walking though a car park on Sharrow Lane, Sharrow.
The robber, who was armed with a knife, approached his victim, threatened and assaulted him before stealing his belongings.
He was aged between 20 and 25, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and had dark hair.
Call 101 and quote incident 345 of October 2.