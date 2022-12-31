News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield police raid Walkley house and find cannabis 'conservatively' worth £120,000

Sheffield police busted a cannabis farm worth £120,000 after reports about ‘heat, electrics and smells in properties’.

By David Walsh
1 hour ago

Officers raided a house on Exley Avenue, Walkley, and arrested a man who tried to hide and conceal his mobile phone. They said they found plants growing on every floor and a ‘dangerous’ electrical bypass.

Sgt Simon Kirkham, of Walkley and Hillsborough Team, said plants were seized worth a ‘conservative’ £120,000 and thanked residents.

He added: “Local residents have been excellent in their support. It makes a massive difference, thank you. The whole street was mail-dropped so locals could see what we'd been up to.”

Police said the property was made safe, evidence secured and a man was remanded in custody awaiting a court appearance. Sheffield North West Neigbhourhood Policing Team covers Broomhall, Walkley, Fulwood, Broomhill, Crookes, Stocksbridge, Hillsborough, Deepcar, Stannington. Officers are based at Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield city centre.

