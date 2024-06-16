Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police raided a Sheffield cannabis farm worth £60,000 and said tackling drugs was a “priority.”

Sheffield North East Policing Team discovered the set up in Shiregreen, according to Sgt Matthew Cook.

Posting on the team’s Facebook page, he said: “Earlier this week officers located a cannabis farm in Shiregreen with a street value of nearly £60000. Our clever scientists are now conducting enquiries to identify those involved.

The Shiregreen cannabis farm had a street value of £60,000, police said | Sheffield NE Neighbourhood Police Team

“Tackling drugs is a priority for us so if you have any information please contact 101, report online or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Sheffield North East NPT’s area stretches from Burngreave to High Green and includes Grenoside, Parson Cross, Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen.

According to Police.uk, in April 1,551 crimes were reported including 455 violent and sexual offences, 206 for anti-social behaviour, 155 public order offences and 113 for criminal damage and arson.