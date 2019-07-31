Sheffield police pledge to get stolen car back to rightful owner
Police have pledged to get a stolen car back to its rightful owner.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 08:13
Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in Symons Drive, Parson Cross, yesterday and discovered it had been stolen during a recent burglary.
The team said the car ‘has now been recovered and in the process of being examined. The rightful owners will soon get their car back.’