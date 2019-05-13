Have your say

A man is in police custody in Sheffield this morning after being found with a knife near Bramall Lane.

South Yorkshire Police said a large knife was recovered from a man in the Bramall Lane and Clough Road area of Sheffield overnight.

The knife was seized and the man was arrested and remains in police custody this morning.

