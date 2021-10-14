Sheffield police name man wanted over stalking and harassment allegations

Detectives in Sheffield are appealing for help finding a man who is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment allegations.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:12 am

Klevis Xhelaj, aged 28, is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences said to have been committed between June 11 and September 20 this year.

His photo has been released by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to track him down.

A force spokesman said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.

Police have appealed for help findin Klevis Xhelaj

“He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.

“Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 571 of June 11.

