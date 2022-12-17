Sheffield police issue concerning warning over bogus officials scamming the 'elderly and vulnerable'

A concerning warning has been issued by police in Sheffield over bogus officials operating in the area, who are said to be targeting the ‘elderly and vulnerable’.

Details of the scam have been shared by the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) which operates in the High Green, Chapeltown, Woodseats, Grenoside, Ecclesfield, Parson Cross, Fir Vale and Burngreave areas of the city.

Posting online, a spokesperson for the Sheffield North East NPT urged members of the public to be on the look out for bogus officials and to speak to ‘family members, neighbours or friends who might be at risk’ to pass the warning on to them.

They also stated that ‘victims are often elderly or vulnerable’.

People are urged to be on the look out for bogus officials and to speak to ‘family members, neighbours or friends who might be at risk’ to pass the warning on to them

The spokesperson continued: “Please be aware that criminals posing as bogus officials are operating in our area. We often receive reports where thieves have posed as a range of ‘officials’ including workmen, the gas-board and council officers. Often, they claim to have been sent to fix a problem, either by a family member or the local authority.

“Thieves use these excuses to get access to people’s homes, they then locate valuables and steal them. Unfortunately, victims are often elderly or vulnerable. We’re asking you to speak to family members, neighbours or friends who might be at risk.”

The policing team also shared these top tips to combat the actions of bogus officials:

- Be vigilant if you get any unexpected callers

- Don’t be embarrassed to ask for ID, you can also phone the company and check the ID of the person in front of you

- Use a door viewer, or a nearby window to see who it is before answering the door

- Fit a door chain or bar

- Never agree to pay for goods or give money to strangers at your door

- Try not to keep large amounts of cash in your property

- Report anything suspicious to police, your information could prevent someone else becoming a victim

