Sheffield police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage girl Brodie
Police officers searching for a missing teenage girl, named only as Brodie, are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:06 pm
The 16-year-old was last seen in the Beighton area at around 2pm on Thursday, October 21.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
CRIME: Gell Street Sheffield shooting: No arrests yet after rival groups open fire in Sheffield street
Brodie is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has long, dark brown hair.
She is believed to have been wearing black pumps, black ripped jeans and a black jacket.
She is believed to regularly visit the city centre and Burngreave.