Sheffield police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage girl Brodie

Police officers searching for a missing teenage girl, named only as Brodie, are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:06 pm

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Beighton area at around 2pm on Thursday, October 21.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

16-year-old Brodie, from Sheffield, has been reported missing. She was last seen in Beighton, yesterday

Brodie is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has long, dark brown hair.

She is believed to have been wearing black pumps, black ripped jeans and a black jacket.

She is believed to regularly visit the city centre and Burngreave.

