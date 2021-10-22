The 16-year-old was last seen in the Beighton area at around 2pm on Thursday, October 21.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16-year-old Brodie, from Sheffield, has been reported missing. She was last seen in Beighton, yesterday

Brodie is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build and has long, dark brown hair.

She is believed to have been wearing black pumps, black ripped jeans and a black jacket.