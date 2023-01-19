Members of the public are being asked to help Sheffield police identify two boys allegedly involved in an early morning attempted robbery, in which a woman was kicked to the ground and ordered to hand over money.

The incident took place at around 5.20am on New Year’s Day, when a 54-year-old woman was approached by two boys on Hucklow Road in the Firth Park area whilst walking to work.

Launching a public witness appeal today (January 19, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood the two boys approached the woman from behind, before one of boys kicked her to the ground whilst asking her for money. The woman stood up and crossed the road in an attempt to flee, at which point she was kicked a further time by the second boy.

“The boys are both described as Asian, aged in their mid-to-late teens, of slim build and with dark hair. It is believed the first suspect may have been wearing a tracksuit-type top with stripes down each arm, dark bottoms and light-coloured trainers. The second suspect may have been wearing a padded, thigh-length hooded jacket with a motif on the left upper arm, dark bottoms and light-coloured trainers. Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

On 1 January 2023 at around 5.20am, it is reported a 54-year-old woman was approached by two boys on Hucklow Road in the Firth Park area whilst walking to work, before being kicked to the ground and ordered to hand over money. Picture: Google

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their online live chat, their online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101, quoting incident number 423 of January 1, 2023.