Dellroy Riley, aged 44, of Richmond Hall Avenue, Sheffield, will appear before court charged with manufacturing a weapon.
Lee Sender, 42, and Emma Jelly, 35, both of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, and 20-year-old Lewis Bower, of Aughton Road, Sheffield, are also each charged with manufacturing a weapon.
All four will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Wednesday July 12.
On July 8, officers searched properties in the Stradbroke Crescent and Richmond Hall Avenue areas of the city. It is reported that a number of suspected firearms and ammunition were recovered during the searches.
If you have information about firearms or individuals you believe may be involved in firearms-related crime in your area, you can report this anonymously and in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.