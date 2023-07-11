News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Sheffield police charge four in connection with number of firearms seizures in latest city weapon bust

Four people have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches in Sheffield.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 20:11 BST

Dellroy Riley, aged 44, of Richmond Hall Avenue, Sheffield, will appear before court charged with manufacturing a weapon.

Lee Sender, 42, and Emma Jelly, 35, both of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, and 20-year-old Lewis Bower, of Aughton Road, Sheffield, are also each charged with manufacturing a weapon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All four will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Wednesday July 12.

Most Popular
Four people in Sheffield have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches. Picture: Frank Reid, National WorldFour people in Sheffield have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches. Picture: Frank Reid, National World
Four people in Sheffield have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches. Picture: Frank Reid, National World

On July 8, officers searched properties in the Stradbroke Crescent and Richmond Hall Avenue areas of the city. It is reported that a number of suspected firearms and ammunition were recovered during the searches.

If you have information about firearms or individuals you believe may be involved in firearms-related crime in your area, you can report this anonymously and in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.