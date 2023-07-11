Four people have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches in Sheffield.

Dellroy Riley, aged 44, of Richmond Hall Avenue, Sheffield, will appear before court charged with manufacturing a weapon.

Lee Sender, 42, and Emma Jelly, 35, both of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, and 20-year-old Lewis Bower, of Aughton Road, Sheffield, are also each charged with manufacturing a weapon.

All four will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Wednesday July 12.

Four people in Sheffield have been charged with firearms offences following a number of address searches. Picture: Frank Reid, National World

On July 8, officers searched properties in the Stradbroke Crescent and Richmond Hall Avenue areas of the city. It is reported that a number of suspected firearms and ammunition were recovered during the searches.