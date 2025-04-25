Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have busted three separate cannabis farms set up in houses in a Sheffield suburb over recent weeks.

Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team has shared the results of three raids in the last two months, leading to £560,000 worth of cannabis plants being seized.

It includes a £200,000 crop busted on April 24, a £300,000 haul on March 5, and a raidon April 16, which saw two males arrested.

Officers said the raids have “a massive impact on the local drugs market and the organised crime groups fueling this criminality.”

Anyone with information about suspected cannabis grows in their area is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.