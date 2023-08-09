Peter Horvath is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to a number of incidents in Sheffield.

Police officers in Sheffield are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man named Peter Horvath.

Horvath, aged 37, is wanted in connection with several incidents including threats to commit damage, criminal damage, stalking, assault and residential burglary.

The incidents are all reported to have taken place between Friday July 21, and Wednesday July 26, 2023, in the Sheffield area.

Peter Horvath, aged 37, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with several incidents including threats to commit damage, criminal damage, stalking, assault and residential burglary in Sheffield.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Horvath recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Horvath is described as white, of a slim build, and with a short black beard and mid-length black hair.