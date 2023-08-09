News you can trust since 1887
Peter Horvath: Sheffield police appeal over man wanted in connection with stalking, assault and burglary

Peter Horvath is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to a number of incidents in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

Police officers in Sheffield are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man named Peter Horvath.

Horvath, aged 37, is wanted in connection with several incidents including threats to commit damage, criminal damage, stalking, assault and residential burglary.

The incidents are all reported to have taken place between Friday July 21, and Wednesday July 26, 2023, in the Sheffield area.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Horvath recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Horvath is described as white, of a slim build, and with a short black beard and mid-length black hair.

If you see Horvath, or have any other information about where he might be, please contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via their online portal, quoting investigation number 14/132096/23.

