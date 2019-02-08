Sheffield picks up another award for helping to keep people safe on a night out

The efforts of those who work to make Sheffield safe have been recognised for the second time in just a few weeks.

Representatives from the city’s Best Bar None scheme were recognised at an awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament.

Pictured (from left to right) Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP; Richard Eyre, city centre manager; Tracey Ford , Best Bar None project manager; Sgt Matt Burdett; Helen Philips-Jackson, commissioning manager Sheffield Council and Mark Hobson director of Corporation nightclub.

The city came runner up in the best overall scheme in the country and was also shortlisted for best innovation.

It comes after the city was awarded a ‘Purple Flag’ – a scheme which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5pm and 5am – for the eighth successive year.

Sgt Matt Burdett, of the Sheffield Business Improvement District, said: “We were highly commended in the overall category, which is basically runner up.

“We’re also going to Ireland to pick up the Purple Flag on March 6 and there's another tier which is for excellence in partnership which we are in the running for too so it’s all going well."

Areas awarded the Purple Flag are recognised for providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents.

Sgt Burdett said: “There has been a change in the night-time economy in Sheffield and people have different ways of socialising now which our night-time community have adapted to. We have got quite a few overseas students in Sheffield as well so that has seen a change in the night time culture.”

Coun Mary Lea, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said it was ‘brilliant’ to see the city recognised.

She said: “We work hard with partners across the city to provide an exciting, varied and safe place for people to shop, eat, drink, dance, relax and socialise, so it’s brilliant to see that Sheffield has been recognised nationally once again with the Purple Flag award.

“Sheffield is a unique city with so much to offer people of all ages and interests. Our varied mix of nightlife includes bars and restaurants, theatres, live music pubs, real ale trails, nightclubs and more, and each bring something different to suit the diverse needs of our culturally rich population.

“The 2018 festive period was one of our busiest yet, with the streets and venues heaving with shoppers and late night partygoers.

“This was very well managed thanks to the excellent partnerships we’ve developed in Sheffield with SYP, Sheffield BID and our local night-time businesses and we will continue working closely together to make sure the Purple Flag keeps on flying proudly in Sheffield.”