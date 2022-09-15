South Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to two men as part of an investigation into a phone theft in Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern on West Street.

It is reported two men approached a 20-year-old woman in the bar around 12.15am on Saturday, September 3, 2022, whilst she was with friends.

The men, who are unknown to the victim who lost their phone are reported to have stood near the woman, who was with her friends, whilst one reached into her bag to steal her phone and the other stood to block her friend’s and other people’s view.

Police would like to speak to these men as they could hold vital information to officers' investigations

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After this, the suspects left the bar, but police officers in Sheffield believe it could be connected to a string of phone thefts in the city.

The two men pictured are being sought by police as it’s believed they could hold vital information.

If you recognise the men, South Yorkshire Police would like you to get in touch, via either, their live webchat, online portal or by calling 101.

You will need to quote incident number 344 of September 15, 2022, when using any of the methods, and you can access the webchat or online portal here.