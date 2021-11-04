Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 3 how Sanjay Jagmohan, aged 38, of Park Grange Road, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was found to have indecent photos of children on two electronic devices and was also found to have been distributing indecent photos of youngsters.

Recorder Thomas Moran told Jagmohan: “You are a computer expert. You did a degree in computing and worked in computing. You were using file-sharing software with features so when it is downloaded it is automatically shared with other users.

"I accept this is not a case of you being involved in a sinister network of child sex-offenders as the court sometimes sees but as a computer expert you must have known how the child software worked when you downloaded the images.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a pervert caught with indecent images of children has been spared from jail after having to wait four years to be sentenced

Jagmohan, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images relating to categories A, B and C including 165 category A images, with category A being the most serious.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing images of children relating to categories A, B and C including the distribution of 21 category A images.

Kadim Al’hassan, defending, said Jagmohan admitted the offences four years ago and has had the case hanging over him ever since.

Mr Al’hassan added these four years have taken a very serious toll not only on his mental well-being but also because of the shame.

Recorder Moran acknowledged Jagmohan’s previous good character and his references and that it has taken four years to bring the case to sentencing for some reason and that none of the delay can be attributed to the defendant.

He told Jagmohan: “For exactly four years, having admitted your offending, you have been waiting anxiously in the full knowledge that people committing these offences receive custodial sentences.”

Recorder Moran sentenced Jagmohan to 20 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.