Sheffield pervert caught by police with indecent images of children for the second time

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Trevor MacPherson, aged 47, of Madehurst Gardens, Heeley, Sheffield, was jailed in 2003 but was back in court charged with possessing indecent images and three counts of making indecent images relating to two mobile phones.

Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, said the National Crime Agency tracked down MacPherson to his former address after they received a tip-off from the New Zealand authorities that a UK online storage account had been used to access indecent images of children.

She added: “On August 6, 2020, police officers attended this defendant’s workplace and explained the reason for their attendance. He had in his possession a mobile telephone which he said he had only had for two weeks.

"And he said he had a second device damaged in a bicycle accident and that was found at his home and examined.”

MacPherson pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images and to three counts of making indecent images which included 330 category A images, 367 category B images and 383 category C images, with category A being the most serious.

The court heard MacPherson had downloaded the images over a period in excess of six months and he has a previous conviction for making indecent images of children from 2003 for which he had received a 12-month custodial sentence.

Mark Dooley, defending, said that because MacPherson was previously jailed he has never undergone any rehabilitative work.

Mr Dooley added: “He has expressed an acceptance that he has a problem and expressed a willingness to address that moving forwards in due course.”

He said MacPherson who suffers with mental health issues after serving in the Army has lost his job and his relationship has broken down since his arrest.

Judge Sarah Wright sentenced MacPherson on September 29 to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with a sex offender treatment programme and a rehabilitation requirement.