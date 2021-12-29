Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 22 how John Froggatt, aged 70, of Pleasant Close, Intake, Sheffield, had been driving along Cortworth Lane, between Wentworth and Nether Haugh, Rotherham, when he got involved in a dispute with another motorist.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said a motorist had approached an Audi, being driven by Froggatt, at a junction and claimed the defendant performed a manoeuvre which caused him to brake to avoid a collision.

Mr Burdon added: “He overtook the Audi before the Audi gained on him and the Audi driver was gesticulating and he asked it to overtake.”

The complainant decided to stop and so did Froggatt and after the complainant got out and moved forward, Froggatt’s Audi collided with him and the complainant was injured, according to Mr Burdon.

Froggatt claimed that he had been scared and he had been driving to the left and to the right before the collision to try and get around the complainant, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Frogatt, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to careless driving after the incident on March 21, 2020.

Oliver Jarvis, defending, said the complainant had moved into the path of Frogatt’s Audi as the defendant was trying to get around him and Froggatt had to go into the opposite carriageway as the complainant moved into the middle of the road.