Sheffield pensioner caught selling counterfeit cigarettes at car boot ordered to pay over £2,000

A Sheffield pensioner is paying the price after being caught selling counterfeit and illegal tobacco products at a car boot sale

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
Nader Kohanzad, of Jubilee Road, Darnall, Sheffield, was caught "brazenly" selling counterfeit cigarettes, incorrectly labelled products, banned menthol cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco at Hemswell Market car boot, Lincolnshire, back in December 2021.

A Sheffield pensioner caught selling counterfeit and illegal tobacco goods at a car boot sale has been ordered to pay over £2,000 after his case reached court (Photo:National World)A Sheffield pensioner caught selling counterfeit and illegal tobacco goods at a car boot sale has been ordered to pay over £2,000 after his case reached court (Photo:National World)
A Sheffield pensioner caught selling counterfeit and illegal tobacco goods at a car boot sale has been ordered to pay over £2,000 after his case reached court (Photo:National World)

Police officers seized 2,540 cigarettes and 6.4kg of hand-rolling tobacco and referred the case to Lincolnshire Trading Standards

The 74-year-old has now been made to pay £2,234 after his case reached court.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer Neil Bartlett said: "Nader Kohanzad was brazen about his illicit tobacco selling. Incredibly, next to his stall at the market there were hand-written signs highlighting the savings customers could make versus buying from shops.

"Kohanzad has used at least nine different aliases to try and hide his offending, and has multiple previous convictions, including a previous trademark offence.

"Whatever the marginal cost differences between legal and illegal cigarettes, it is never worth the increased risks these products pose to you and your family, including increased risk of starting a house fire."

PC Stephen Toyn, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Illicit and counterfeit goods do not meet safety standards and can put lives at risk, so I am glad we were able to prevent further sales from being made."

At Boston Magistrates Court, Kohanzad pleaded guilty to illicit tobacco and trademark offences, and possession of criminal property. He was fined £200, with a £34 victim surcharge, and ordered to pay a contribution to costs of £2,000.

The court also issued a forfeiture order for the seized goods, which will now be destroyed.

If you know anything about illegal tobacco sales in your area, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at crimestopper-uk.org.

