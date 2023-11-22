Family took seriously injured boy to hospital in car because of fears over how long ambulance may take

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A worried relative drove a teenage Sheffield stab victim to hospital - because of fears an ambulance would not make it in time.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses into the attack on Sunday evening where a 16 year old boy was stabbed by a stranger on Lytton Road, Parson Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the boy's family have now revealed they did not wait for an ambulance because of concerns over when it may arrive.

File picture shows an ambulance at a police incident in Sheffield. Picture: National World

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they classed the incident as their highest class of emergency and the ambulance took 11 minutes to get to the scene from receiving the initial call.

A member of the family told The Star in a message to our Facebook page: "He wasn’t taken by ambulance - they couldn’t give a time frame as to how long they’d be, so if it wasn’t for our brother getting him into a car and driving him to hospital, saving his life, he may have lost too much blood by then."

But she added the youngster was now recovering from his horrific ordeal, after having been treated in hospital for the wounds, which police described yesterday as 'serious but not life threatening'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "He’s now on the mend, and please if anyone knows or sees anything even the littlest thing on CCTV in these area get in touch."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 7.49pm on Sunday evening (November 19) to report a stabbing incident on Lytton Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield.

They added in a statement: "An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were immediately dispatched to the location arriving at 7.58pm and meeting with police officers at 8pm to enter the scene together, as per protocol in a situation where weapons have been reported. The incident was allocated a category 1 response – the highest category."

"Within this 11-minute period, it appears that the patient’s family took the decision to transport the teenager to hospital themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information, call police via their online live chat on their website, their online portal, or to call 101. Quote incident number 832 of November 19 2023 when you get in touch.

Footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.