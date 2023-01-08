Two men have been arrested today after a Ford Transit van was driven the wrong way down a major road in Sheffield, causing great alarm.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had located the stolen silver Ford Transit van at around 1.10pm today, Sunday, January 8, after it was seen being driven ‘suspiciously’. When they tried to get the driver to pull over, the motorist failed to stop, instead travelling at speed around Burngreave and Fir Vale, before heading the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for a mile and a half.

The driver then performed a U-turn and travelled on the correct carriageway back towards the city centre. Officers eventually managed to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop on Commercial Street, using ‘tactical contact’.

Police said the vehicle was found to be stolen and both men inside, the 19-year-old driver, from Sheffield, and the front seat passenger, aged 20 and also from Sheffield, were arrested. The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop, dangerous driving, and driving without a valid licence or insurance. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They remained in police custody this evening as the investigation continued.

Two men have been arrested after a stolen van was driven the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for one and a half miles. File photo

Lydia Lynskey, Superintendent of the force’s Operational Support Unit, said: “We understand this may have caused alarm for all drivers on the Parkway at that time, as well as the surrounding streets, and we appreciate those who stopped in a safe place in order for officers to carry out their work and stop the vehicle. This was some good work from the officers involved and especially as nobody suffered any injuries during the incident."

Police have appealed for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage showing the Ford Transit van to get in touch. They can do so using South Yorkshire Police’s new online live chat facility at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/, via the force’s online portal or by calling 101. They are asked to quote incident number 397 of January 8.

