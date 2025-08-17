Sheffield parking: Drivers warned of scam stickers 'stealing money' at city council machines
Josh Rowan said he almost fell victim after scanning a QR code on a machine on Arundel Street in Sheffield city centre.
It took him through to what appeared to be the Paybyphone website. but it “looked a bit off,” he said.
Josh said: “I ripped three or four stickers off down the street but who knows how many more there are in Sheffield.”
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said they took payment for parking via bank card, cash or the Paybyphone app - and urged people not to scan QR codes.
They added: “Please spread the word about this scam among your family, friends, and communities and if you see a QR code on a parking machine, please let us know as soon as possible.”
Officers were patrolling sites every day and removing stickers as they appeared, they added.
To report a QR code call 0114 2736255 or email [email protected]