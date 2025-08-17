Drivers are being warned about a Sheffield parking scam which sees criminals using stickers to steal money.

Josh Rowan said he almost fell victim after scanning a QR code on a machine on Arundel Street in Sheffield city centre.

It took him through to what appeared to be the Paybyphone website . but it “looked a bit off,” he said.

He realised it was a scam after comparing it to the real thing.

Drivers are being warned no to scan QR codes on parking machines.

Josh said: “I ripped three or four stickers off down the street but who knows how many more there are in Sheffield.”

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said they took payment for parking via bank card, cash or the Paybyphone app - and urged people not to scan QR codes.

They added: “Please spread the word about this scam among your family, friends, and communities and if you see a QR code on a parking machine, please let us know as soon as possible.”

Officers were patrolling sites every day and removing stickers as they appeared, they added.

To report a QR code call 0114 2736255 or email [email protected]