Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 20 how David Wright, aged 26, of Kilvington Road, near Intake, Sheffield, was found by police with 482 category A images, 377 category B images and 839 category C images, with category A being the most serious.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “Officers attended his home address on Kilvington Road, Sheffield, after they had received information that illicit images of children had been accessed from that location. He was arrested and his home was searched.

"Two PC towers were seized and subsequently examined. The devices established the presence of category A to C images.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how police caught a Sheffield child-porn pervert with hundreds of indecent images of youngsters.

Wright told police he had found sexual gratification from the images which had included youngsters aged between two and 11 years old.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing one category A image, and to three counts of making indecent images ranging from categories A, B and C all dating back to April, 2019.

Mark Dooley, defending, said Wright pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and recognises some work has to be done to address his offending.

Recorder Jonathan Sandiford QC told Wright: “The reasons why the courts treat these offences seriously is because it might be obvious to you that these were real children suffering real abuse and pain.”

He sentenced Wright to a two-year community order with a sex-offender treatment programme and a rehabilitation requirement.