Paul Grayson, 51, admitted making recordings of women in the shower and on the toilet, as well as making 123 indecent photos and three indecent videos of children.

However, police said these offences, committed between 2017 and 2020, did not relate to his employment at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Grayson pictured leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court (Photo: PA/ Danny Lawson)

Grayson admitted 17 charges at a previous hearing on February 9, including 13 voyeurism charges, two counts of sexual assault, one of sexual touching and one of taking an indecent image of a 17-year-old child.

Some of these offences are believed to have been committed against staff and patients at the hospital where he worked.

During a brief hearing before the Recorder of Sheffield at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, he admitted a further six charges which do not relate to the hospital.

The location of the offences was not specified in court.

He was bailed on the condition he stays away from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital except for bona fide appointments and in emergencies.

But he was warned it is 'almost inevitable' he will be jailed when he is sentenced before the same court on May 9.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, told him: "You have pleaded guilty to these matters, you have also pleaded guilty to a number of other matters in the magistrates court.

"You will be sentenced by me on May 9 at a hearing due to start at 10.30.

"I am required to tell you that all sentencing options are open.

"It is almost inevitable that you will be sent to prison, the only issue for me to decide is how long that will be and where you are a danger to the public.

"I have made no decision in this case. You must appear before this court at 10.30 and you must fully co-operate with the probation service."