Sheffield news LIVE: The latest local news, traffic and travel Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Here is The Star’s live breaking news blog for Wednesday November 21. As well as all the big breaking news stories we will also bring you weather updates and traffic and travel updates throughout the day. Refresh the page for updates Live Sheffield news, traffic and travel updates ‘Criminal masterminds’ warned to expect police visit after using photo ID to trade in stolen container at Doncaster scrapyard Crimestoppers rewards prompt calls in hunt for Sheffield men wanted over murders