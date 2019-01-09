Sheffield news LIVE: Breaking news, traffic, weather and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to The Star’s live news blog for Tuesday January 8 2019. Follow the blog for all the latest breaking news, traffic and travel updates, weather and more throughout the day. Refresh the page for updates. The latest Sheffield news throughout the day Teenage girl still missing from Sheffield despite new police appeal