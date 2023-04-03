The Sheffield neighbourhood with the most expensive median house price totalling £530,000 has been revealed, as new constituency data shows it is among the most costly places to buy a property in the North.

Published by the House of Commons Library on behalf of the UK Government, the dataset shows that Bents Green and Millhouses is the area of Sheffield with the highest median house price of £530,000. That recently-released figure refers to the median price paid for properties in the area over the twelve months to September 30, 2022.

The term ‘median’ refers to the middle number in a list of sorted numbers, which in this case, are house prices.

The data for the same period shows there are are only a handful of neighbourhoods located in the North of England, which have a higher median house price than Bents Green and Millhouses.

Those neighbourhoods include: Prestbury & Adlington in Macclesfield, Cheshire where the median house price is £840,000; Hale Barns in Altrincham and Sale West, Greater Manchester with £723,750; Darras Hall, Stamfordham & Heddon in Hexham, Northumberland with £632,500; Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby in Selby and Ainsty, North Yorkshire with £626,000; Bramhall South & Woodford in Cheadle, Greater Manchester with £615,000; Collingham, Rigton & Harewood in Leeds North East, West Yorkshire with £584,000 and Calderstones in Liverpool Wavertree, Merseyside with £540,000

Bents Green and Millhouses is partly located within the Sheffield Hallam constituency, which has the highest house prices in the city. The data shows that the median house price in Hallam was £335,000 in the 12 months to September 30, 2022, and is 24 per cent – or £65,000 – more than the £270,000 median house price for England and Wales.

The data also shows that Sheffield Hallam’s median house prices have increased by 4.7 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022. This contrasts with a decrease of 3.6 per cent in England and Wales, during the same period.

Bents Green and Millhouses is also partly in the Sheffield Central constituency, where the median house price in the year ending September 2022 was £190,000. It is the Central neighbourhood with the highest median house price, with the next-highest being Broomhall with £417,500.

Sterndale Road, Millhouses. Picture: Andrew Roe

In the Sheffield Heeley constituency, the median house price during the same period was £187,500, with the most expensive neighbourhood for house-prices recorded as Totley and Bradway, which had a median house price of £360,000.

The median house price in the Sheffield South East constituency was recorded as being £160,000, which is £105,000 or 66 per cent less than the median house price for England and Wales. The South East constituency with the highest median house price was Mosborough and Halfway with £227,348.

Data shows that in the Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough constituency the median house price in the year ending September 2022 was £142,525, with the most expensive area of the constituency to buy a house recorded as being Wadsley and Marcliffe where the median price was £233,225.

In the Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency, which is partially located in Sheffield, the median house price during the same period was £204,250, with the median house price in its most expensive area of Silkstone, Hoylandswaine and Cawthorne recorded as £327,500.

Millhouses Park, Millhouses. Picture: Andrew Roe

River Sheaf, Millhouses. Picture: Andrew Roe

