Brian and May Andrews were found injured wounded at their Terrey Road home in Totley yesterday (November 27) and were later pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old man remains in custody in connection to the killings.

This past year has seen a number of high profile murder and manslaughter cases in South Yorkshire dealt with in court.

These highlighted cases below – including a senseless, fatal assault on a disabled man and the killing of an innocent man handing out leaflets for his church – show that justice is done when senseless killings take place in our communities.

Samsul Mohammed, 20, of Wolseley Road, and Tinashe Kampira, 20, of Donovan Road, both in Sheffield, were jailed for life with a combined minimum term of 58 years for the murder of Sheffield solicitor and father-of-two Khuram Javed. They shot and stabbed the solicitor in what a judge called a "senseless killing" near Bramall Lane on April 10, 2021. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/sheffield-solicitor-murder-khuram-javeds-killers-jailed-for-life-after-shooting-beloved-father-of-two-3866670

Bovic Mupolo (R), of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, murdered Coley Byrne, 26, in an attack in the car park of the Gypsy Queen pub on Boxing Day in 2021. They were involved in a fight that spilled into the car park, where Coley suffered four stab wounds. Mupolo was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years on November 24.

Anthony Sumner died after being stabbed on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield, just before midnight on July 29 last year. His killer, a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked him with a machete.

Mohamed Issa Koroma (pictured) was stabbed to death on High Street, in Sheffield city centre, on September 17, 2021, while he had been handing out church leaflets. His killer was James Patrick Lee, a schizophrenic man from Rotherham, who was described as 'racist' in court. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Half-brothers Kyle Martin (left) and Gareth Leach (right) attacked and killed 45-year-old disabled man Dean Williamson in the street outside his home in Rotherham after they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter. They were sentenced to nine years each after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Pictured is Paul Franks, aged 48, of Cinderhill Lane, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to eight years of custody after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of fellow inpatient Paul Reed at Rotherham District General Hospital and after he breached a previously imposed community order.

Ross Turton, of Danewood Avenue, murdered Sheffield father-of-three Danny Irons in what the court heard was a dispute over drugs. Turton stabbed Danny in his heart, leading him to collapse and die on Fretson Green, Manor. Jurors were told that Turton, who was involved in the cultivation of cannabis, had gone out armed with a knife looking for Danny because he believed was going to burgle a house with a crop in it on Fretson Road South. Turton was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi were found guilty of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020. The court heard it was a case involving drug-dealing, guns and gangs and the "ruthless lengths" gangs will go to in order to protect their turf.

Darren Youel, 54, of Monk Bretton, Barnsley, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he murdered his wife Julie Youel in May 2021. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Youel called 999 for an ambulance after he had stabbed his wife and himself at their home.