From the streets of Sheffield to the outskirts of Barnsley, murder cases have ranged from a shocking school stabbings to tragic shootings.

Some of the incidents initially treated as suspicious have since been reclassified, while another involved a victim reported missing years ago - only for his remains to be found this summer.

Teenagers, middle-aged adults, and older residents have all been caught up in these tragic events - each story leaving a lasting impact on families and friends.

As the year progresses, the outcomes of ongoing trials and investigations will continue to shape South Yorkshire Police’s efforts to seek justice for victims.

This list - which has been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police - runs through all of the murder investigations launhched in 2025.

For a closer look at each case, take a look at the gallery below.

1 . John Hinchliffe, 63, was found dead at a property in Maple Grove, Conisbrough, Doncaster, on January 16. Korey Ewen, 23, of Maple Grove, Conisbrough, has been charged with his murder. John Hinchliffe, 63, was found dead at a property in Maple Grove, Conisbrough, Doncaster, on January 16. Korey Ewen, 23, of Maple Grove, Conisbrough, has been charged with his murder. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3. A fellow pupil has been found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced later this month. Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3. A fellow pupil has been found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced later this month. | Submit Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Bradley Hollis, 35, suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident at a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington on March 16, 2025. Michael James, 44, of Barlow Drive, has pleaded not guilty to murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place and is currently on trial. Bradley Hollis, 35, suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident at a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington on March 16, 2025. Michael James, 44, of Barlow Drive, has pleaded not guilty to murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place and is currently on trial. | Submit Photo Sales