Doncaster Crown Court has heard during a trial how cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick have denied murdering Daniel Irons after he collapsed and died of a stab wound to his chest on Fretson Green, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, after a confrontation in a park.

Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting, claims the defendants had been armed with a knife and had gone looking for 32-year-old Mr Irons because they allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house with a cannabis crop on Fretson Road South, Sheffield.

Mr Kealey said Mr Turton stabbed Mr Irons before chasing his friend Peter Taylor and as the fatally-wounded Mr Irons fled he was chased by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed.

Pictured is deceased father-of-three Daniel Irons, also known as Danny Irons, who lived between homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and Rotherham, and sadly died aged 32 after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest before collapsing on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

But Mr Turton told the December 8 hearing: “He swiped out at me. At that point I did not know if he missed or what. I held the blade out to try and defend myself.”

Mr Turton added he had been looking after the cannabis crop for another person and Mr Chadwick had also been involved.

He added they checked the property and had returned on April 16 after he had received phone notifications there had been a disturbance and they came across Danny Irons and Peter Taylor in the park.

Mr Turton, who had a multi-tool with a blade, said: “I became a little wary as I walked into the middle of the park as two men approached masked-up.”

Doncaster Crown Court, pictured, has heard how Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, and Danny Chadwick, aged 30, of Melville Drive, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Irons who suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.

He added he thought Peter Taylor had a screwdriver and that Mr Irons had pulled some sort of blade out.

Mr Turton said: “I took a step back and then I had my hand in my pocket and took the multi-tool out. I held it in my hand to back them off. I pushed it out with my thumb – the blade.

"As the male comes forward to me I tried blocking and I lifted the blade up and out and at the time I did not know it had actually touched the male but I believed it did.”

He added: “I believe the male confronted us and I believe I tried to protect myself and in doing so I killed somebody.”

Mr Turton said he and Mr Chadwick later met at Melville Drive before Mr Turton realised he had blood on his blade and they both drove an Audi to a canal near Centertainment and disposed of wire, a craft knife and the multi-tool.

He added he felt awful and he had not intended to attack or cause Daniel Irons really serious harm.

Mr Chadwick has claimed he knew Ross Turton was looking after a cannabis grow and even though he had visited the property he was not involved with the enterprise.

He also claimed he pursued Mr Irons after the confrontation to protect his cousin but when Mr Irons collapsed he left him and he had not realised until later he had been stabbed.

Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, near Woodthorpe, and Danny Chadwick, also aged 30, of Melville Drive, near Woodthorpe, have both pleaded not guilty to murder after the incident around midnight between April 16 and 17.