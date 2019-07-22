Sheffield murder: Police hold press conference in bid to find stabbing victim's killer

The 21-year-old, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, staggered onto Piper Crescent, Southey, at around 10.15pm on Sunday.

People living on the street said he was heard screaming ‘help’ as he tried to alert them to the situation.

Piper Crescent, Longley.

Police said he had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

One woman, who lives on the street, said: “All I know is that he wasn’t actually stabbed on the street but that he was trying to get help.

“I’d just come back from Tramlines and just saw all the police.”

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries later.

Supt Mel Palin. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Mr Bagshaw becomes the the first stabbing victim to die in Sheffield this year after eight people were fatally stabbed in the city in 2018.

Police remained at the scene for most of the day and five homes were cordoned off on Piper Street.

There was also a police cordon on Southey Green Road for most of Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Supt Mel Palin confirmed the incident was a ‘targeted attacked’ but refused to reveal why detectives believed that was the case.

Supt Palin said: “We have commenced the investigation and we are conducting enquiries in the area but we aren’t able to confirm exactly where the stabbing took place.”

Supt Palin said she was not yet able to say what the motive was for the attack.

She added: “At the moment the investigation is following a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify a suspect.”

She also offered her condolences to the victim’s family and appealed for anybody with any information to come forward.

Supt Palin said: “We would appeal for anybody who can give us any information about the circumstances of this incident or saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night to come forward.

“If the person who was involved in this incident or somebody who knows the person who was involved is reading or listening to this please come froward so we can progress this inquiry.”