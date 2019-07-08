SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know

As a police murder investigation continues in Sheffield today, here is everything known so far:

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 13:34

- Police officers were called to a house in The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, after concerns were raised for the safety of the occupants who live there.

CRIME: Suspected Sheffield murder victim described as a 'nice guy who had not been seen for several months'

The Grove, Wharncliffe Side

- The body of a man was found inside the property.

LATEST: Men hunted over theft of cars following Doncaster burglary

- The identity of the man has not yet been released.

POLICE: Man attacked outside Rotherham club

- A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the grim discovery

- She was held in police custody over the weekend before being bailed pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- The house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard all weekend while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

- The police cordon has since been lifted.

- A resident who lives close to the house where the dead man was found described him as a 'nice guy’ who had not been seen by neighbours for several months.

- He has been named locally as ‘Phil’ and is believed to have been in his 30s.

- One neighbour told how residents became concerned for his welfare as he had not been seen for months and his garden – which was usually well kept – had become overgrown.

- He described the man as ‘always friendly’ and said ‘everyone liked him’.

- In a statement released today, South Yorkshire Police said: "At this time, the man's death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.