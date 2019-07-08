SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know
As a police murder investigation continues in Sheffield today, here is everything known so far:
- Police officers were called to a house in The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, after concerns were raised for the safety of the occupants who live there.
- The body of a man was found inside the property.
- The identity of the man has not yet been released.
- A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the grim discovery
- She was held in police custody over the weekend before being bailed pending further enquiries.
- The house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard all weekend while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
- The police cordon has since been lifted.
- A resident who lives close to the house where the dead man was found described him as a 'nice guy’ who had not been seen by neighbours for several months.
- He has been named locally as ‘Phil’ and is believed to have been in his 30s.
- One neighbour told how residents became concerned for his welfare as he had not been seen for months and his garden – which was usually well kept – had become overgrown.
- He described the man as ‘always friendly’ and said ‘everyone liked him’.
- In a statement released today, South Yorkshire Police said: "At this time, the man's death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.