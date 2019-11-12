Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin have been jailed for life. (Photo: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Sarah Barrass, 35, was sentenced this morning at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the crimes at an earlier hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Machin, 39, a relative of Barrass, was also sentenced to life today after admitting to the same offences.

The pair will serve a minimum of 35 years.