Sheffield mum sentenced to life in prison for killing her two sons

A Sheffield mum has been jailed for life for murdering her two teenage sons and conspiring to murder her four other children.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:47 pm
Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin have been jailed for life. (Photo: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Sarah Barrass, 35, was sentenced this morning at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the crimes at an earlier hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Brandon Machin, 39, a relative of Barrass, was also sentenced to life today after admitting to the same offences.

The pair will serve a minimum of 35 years.

More follows.