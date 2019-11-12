Sheffield mum sentenced to life in prison for killing her two sons
A Sheffield mum has been jailed for life for murdering her two teenage sons and conspiring to murder her four other children.
Sarah Barrass, 35, was sentenced this morning at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the crimes at an earlier hearing.
Brandon Machin, 39, a relative of Barrass, was also sentenced to life today after admitting to the same offences.
The pair will serve a minimum of 35 years.
