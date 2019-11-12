Sheffield mum posted sick 'murder boast' on Facebook before killing teenage sons

Sarah Barrass, 35, posted the quote from horror writer Stephen King as well as a number of images involving the Grim Reaper.

The quote read: “Murder is like potato chips; you can’t stp with just one.”

Barrass posted the message in July last year before murdering Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass in their home ten months later.

Sarah Barrass and the scene outside the Shiregreen house - Credit: SWNS

The mum, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is to be sentenced today after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.

Brandon Machin, 39, who is a relative of Barrass, also entered guilty pleas to the same offences and is to be sentenced today at Sheffield Crown Court.

Their mum and Machin are also to be sentenced for five counts of attempted murder against four children.

The charges relate to both of the murdered boys and two of their siblings.

The Mirror have reported that the vile post was just one of several disturbing messages she posted on her Facebook account leading up to the murder.

In one post she wrote: "I'm not mean or cold hearted. I'm just sick of being f****d over,” and accompanied that with an image of the Grim Reaper.

In another message an image of the Grim Reaper holding a scythe covered in blood was posted online with the message: “Coming for you…"

Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who adjourned sentencing until November 12 after the guilty pleas were entered, told the pair that they face a whole life sentence.

Addressing the defendants, he said: “No words of mine can ever fully reflect the enormity of what you have both done.

“The crimes you have committed quite frankly speak for themselves. The murder of two children. The attempted murder of four children and the over-arching conspiracy to murder those children.

“I repeat, those crimes speak for themselves. I have little doubt that each of you will in due course be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment.

“This may well be a case, but it's a matter for the judge, where a whole life order is imposed.