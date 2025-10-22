A Sheffield MP has said a life sentence for the killer of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose will bring “some measure of justice.”

But it can never undo the “unbearable loss” his loved ones have suffered.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, spoke out after Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court. He must spend at least 16 years in custody before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

Mohammed Umar Khan was jailed for life for the murder of Harvey Willgoose. | SYP

Ms Haigh said the “senseless murder” has ”devastated his family, friends, and our community.”

And she called for a child safeguarding review into the circumstances to be a “moment of real change.”

She added:”We cannot allow its findings to be ignored, as so many have been before.

“I will hold the Government and all relevant organisations accountable to ensure this review delivers meaningful reform, not more words on paper. But for today, my thoughts are only with Harvey's family and all those who loved him.”

Louise Haigh MP called for a child safeguarding review into the circumstances of Harvey Willgooose's murder to be a “moment of real change.” | Parliament TV/Submit

Khan stabbed 15-year-old Harvey in an altercation in the courtyard at All Saints Catholic School on February 3, 2025.

Kilvinder Vigurs, deputy mayor for policing and crime commended the “strength and dignity” of Harvey’s parents, Caroline and Mark and said the tragedy was a reminder of the urgent need to tackle violence at its roots.

She added: “Through our Violence Reduction Unit we will continue to work with schools, communities, and families to ensure young people feel safe, supported and heard. We will also be working closely with partners to do more to prevent children becoming perpetrators of crime. Our joint focus must be on prevention, education, and early intervention.

“While this was an isolated incident, its impact has rippled across South Yorkshire. We remain committed to working with our partners to make our schools and streets safer and to ensure no other family has to endure the heartbreak that Harvey’s has.

“I also want to thank the police and legal teams for their professionalism and dedication in bringing this case to a conclusion. Their work has helped deliver justice, even in the most harrowing of circumstances.”