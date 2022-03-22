The Labour politician, who is chairman of the Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities Committee, has written to the Minister for Refugees, Lord Harrington, to seek clarity on the support being provided to Ukrainian refugees and support available to local authorities helping those seeking sanctuary in the UK.

The letter to Lord Harrington asks for a response from the Government on a range of issues relating to the advice, guidance, administration and co-ordination of the scheme and the support available to local councils to provide services including school places.

Mr Betts said: “Providing sanctuary for those fleeing Ukraine is vital and welcome. Local councils are keen to provide this support. Ensuring people are welcomed and looked after properly is crucially important.

“It is concerning to hear that there are a series of areas where Government is not currently coming forward with enough advice, guidance and co-ordination to help local councils provide the care and support which Ukrainian refugees need.

“We recognise the demands on the Department with the workload in handling the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme but the Government needs to up its game on consulting and co-ordinating with local councils so they can provide the support to Ukrainian refugees on the ground and make the scheme work in practice.