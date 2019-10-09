Sheffield motorcylist spent seven hours in A&E after car 'runs him off the road'
A Sheffield motorcyclist spent seven hours in A&E with a broken rib after a car ‘ran him off the road’.
The motorcyclist was travelling on Ridgeway Road on Saturday, October 5, at around 7pm when he collided with a grey Honda Civic.
Dash-cam footage from the accident, shared on Facebook, shows the cyclist overtaking the driver on the stretch of road in Gleadless.
As the motorcyclist passes, the driver pulls out into the right-hand lane and knocks him off his bike.
The motorcyclist said they spent seven hours in A&E with scans showing he had broken a rib and suffered minor injuries to his legs.
A police spokesperson said: “The car, a grey Honda Civic, is reported to have left the scene shortly after the accident occurred.
“Officers attempted to track down the vehicle, but it could not be located. An investigation has now been launched as we look to trace the driver in question.
“Did you witness the collision on Ridgeway Road on Saturday evening?
“We would encourage anyone with any information which could help our enquiries to call 101 quoting incident 811 of 5 October 2019.”