Sheffield mobile speed camera locations in May: Lowedges, Ecclesfield, Oughtibridge, Crosspool

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 11:45 BST

Police vehicles will be on these busy routes this month with cameras trained on passing cars

Here are 24 locations for mobile speed cameras to be used on ‘A’ roads in Sheffield in May.

South Yorkshire Police have published a list of ‘A’ roads in Sheffield where they may set up speed cameras this month. 

If you’re caught, within 14 days you’ll be sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and a section 172 notice, according to Gov.uk.

You must return the Section 172 notice within 28 days, telling the police who was driving the car. Then you’ll be sent either a Fixed Penalty Notice or a letter telling you to go to court.

Would you like more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up to our free daily newsletter today

Gov.UK also states if you get an FPN and plead guilty you’ll have pay a £100 fine and have three points added to your licence, unless you’re given the option to attend a speed awareness course.

In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.

In 2021, 696 people were killed or seriously injured, according to South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

Police speed camera vans will be out on Sheffield roads in May.

1. Police mobile safety camera van

Police speed camera vans will be out on Sheffield roads in May. | national world

Photo Sales
near Den Bank Drive.

2. A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool.

near Den Bank Drive. | Google

Photo Sales
near the Manor Park exit.

3. A57 Sheffield Parkway

near the Manor Park exit. | Google

Photo Sales
near Tadcaster Way, Woodseats

4. A61 Chesterfield Rd

near Tadcaster Way, Woodseats | google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth YorkshirePeoplePolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice