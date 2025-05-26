Here are 24 locations for mobile speed cameras to be used on ‘A’ roads in Sheffield in May.

South Yorkshire Police have published a list of ‘A’ roads in Sheffield where they may set up speed cameras this month.

If you’re caught, within 14 days you’ll be sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and a section 172 notice, according to Gov.uk.

You must return the Section 172 notice within 28 days, telling the police who was driving the car. Then you’ll be sent either a Fixed Penalty Notice or a letter telling you to go to court.

Gov.UK also states if you get an FPN and plead guilty you’ll have pay a £100 fine and have three points added to your licence, unless you’re given the option to attend a speed awareness course.

In 2021, 696 people were killed or seriously injured, according to South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1 . Police mobile safety camera van Police speed camera vans will be out on Sheffield roads in May. | national world Photo Sales