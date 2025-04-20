Sheffield mobile speed camera locations in April: Chapeltown, Loxley, Handsworth, Grimesthorpe

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Police vehicles will be on these 'B' roads this month looking for speeding motorists.

Here are 16 locations for mobile speed cameras operating on ‘B’ roads in Sheffield in April.

‘B’ roads connect areas and feed traffic between ‘A’ roads and smaller roads on the network, the government says.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

That means they carry a huge mix of users and vary in speeds between 50mph and 30mph - or even 20mph near schools and some neighbourhoods. They can also be wide and empty or busy town centres.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

It means inattentive drivers can break the speed limit - and be caught by police mobile speed cameras.

The police have published a list of 60 locations they intend to visit with speed cameras this month. Here’s a list of 16 ‘B’ roads in Sheffield where they may set up shop.

In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.

Mobile speed cameras will be out on local roads this month

1. A police road safety casualty reduction speed camera van

Mobile speed cameras will be out on local roads this month Photo: subm

Photo Sales
near Richmond Park Road

2. B6065 Richmond Road

near Richmond Park Road | Google

Photo Sales
near Hunters Lane Road

3. B6065 Richmond Road

near Hunters Lane Road | Google

Photo Sales
near Long Lane

4. Loxley Road

near Long Lane | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPoliceTrafficDriversSchools
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice