South Yorkshire Police are also exploring the possibility she may have travelled back to Sheffield from Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for assistance finding a Sheffield woman who hasn't been seen in three days.

The woman, who is called Jayne, is 44-years-old and was last seen in Scarborough on Wednesday July 12, 2023. South Yorkshire Police believe Jayne may have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening (14 July), adding she could still be in Doncaster city centre.

However, the force have said they are exploring the possibility she may have continued her journey onward to Sheffield, where she lives.

Jayne, 44, hasn't been seen since Wednesday in Scarborough, but is believed to have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Jayne is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with mousy brown straight hair. It is not known what Jayne may be wearing.