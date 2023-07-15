News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield missing woman: Appeal for missing woman, 44, last seen in Scarborough and could be in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police are also exploring the possibility she may have travelled back to Sheffield from Doncaster.

Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for assistance finding a Sheffield woman who hasn't been seen in three days.

The woman, who is called Jayne, is 44-years-old and was last seen in Scarborough on Wednesday July 12, 2023. South Yorkshire Police believe Jayne may have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening (14 July), adding she could still be in Doncaster city centre.

However, the force have said they are exploring the possibility she may have continued her journey onward to Sheffield, where she lives.

Jayne, 44, hasn't been seen since Wednesday in Scarborough, but is believed to have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
Jayne, 44, hasn't been seen since Wednesday in Scarborough, but is believed to have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Jayne is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with mousy brown straight hair. It is not known what Jayne may be wearing.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Jayne should call 999. Anyone who has seen her or may know where she is is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 670 of July 14, 2023.

