South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for assistance finding a Sheffield woman who hasn't been seen in three days.
The woman, who is called Jayne, is 44-years-old and was last seen in Scarborough on Wednesday July 12, 2023. South Yorkshire Police believe Jayne may have travelled to Doncaster yesterday evening (14 July), adding she could still be in Doncaster city centre.
However, the force have said they are exploring the possibility she may have continued her journey onward to Sheffield, where she lives.
Jayne is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with mousy brown straight hair. It is not known what Jayne may be wearing.
Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Jayne should call 999. Anyone who has seen her or may know where she is is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 670 of July 14, 2023.