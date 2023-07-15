Jeffrey was last seen leaving a property in Crookes this morning (July 15).

UPDATE: South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed Jeffrey has been found "safe and well".

South Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information following the disappearance of a 52-year-old Sheffield man this morning.

The man, known as Jeffrey, was last seen leaving a property on foot in the Eyam Road area of Crookes, Sheffield at around 7.30am today (Saturday, July 15, 2023). South Yorkshire Police have said concerns are growing for Jeffrey's welfare.

He is said to frequent the Crookes area, as well as the city centre. Jeffrey is believed to be wearing a woolly hat, a brown trench coat, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He is white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and speaks with an American accent.

