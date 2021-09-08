A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard how Bradley Jenkins, aged 28, of Waverley View, Catcliffe, near Sheffield, and Conner Hadi, aged 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, were among a group in a Nissan Qashqai who opened fire at Bradley Ward and his mother Kelly Ward.

Jonathan Sandiford QC, prosecuting, claimed Jenkins, Hadi and others went armed in a stolen Qashqai with false number plates to Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, on January 6, as part of a joint enterprise.

He claimed there were at least three gunshots in what was an attempt to kill members of the Ward family. However, the court heard it could not be proven that more than one shotgun was discharged.

Pictured is Conner Hadi, aged 26, of of Toll Bar Avenue, Sheffield, who was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life, and of two counts of attempted murder.

Judge Peter Kelson QC: “We will not have gun crime on the streets of Sheffield and the law enforcement system and the courts will do what it can to send out a message to say guns are not welcome on the streets of Sheffield.”

Kelly Ward was shot in her head and shoulder as she hid behind a caravan and as the Qashqai rolled back and the defendants ran away they were chased by Bradley Ward and his father David Ward in David's pick-up truck, according to Mr Sandiford.

Mr Sandiford said Bradley Ward then went after Bradley Jenkins on foot and David Ward claimed he saw Jenkins and Hadi on Prince of Wales Road firing at his son, who suffered five wounds in an arm.

Mr Sandiford said David Ward's truck also suffered shotgun damage.

Police responded to reports of shotgun shootings at Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, and on Prince of Wales Road.

The Qashqai was seen on CCTV at Castledale Croft and Mr Sandiford said a door opened, a shotgun discharged and another door opened and two more shots were fired.

Mr Sandiford said there had been shotgun fire towards a group of people and anyone one of them had been put at risk.

He added others in the neighbourhood who were simply at home watching TV or eating meals at the time gave statements including a dog-walker.

Mr Sandiford said the Qashqai had been stolen from Pavilion Way, near Pismire Hill, Sheffield, on January 5.

He added there had been “bad feeling” between Bradley Ward and those in the Qashqai after Jenkins was seeing Bradley Ward's ex-partner.

Mr Sandiford said about an hour before the shooting Bradley Ward had been with his current partner in her Mercedes car when they crossed paths with a group in a Nissan Qashqai.

Bradley Ward confronted those in the Qashqai on Hastilar Road South, Richmond, Sheffield, during a dispute, according to Mr Sandiford, and a witness said Mr Ward hit the door of the Qashqai before it was driven into the Mercedes.

Mr Sandiford said Hadi then contacted Jenkins and went to his address just before the shooting.

Pictured is Bradley Jenkins, aged 28, of of Waverley View, Sheffield, who was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life, and of two counts of attempted murder.

Judge Kelson told the defendants: “Both of you and at least one other then drove to the scene of the first shooting and upon arrival discharged the shotgun at least three times.”

Jenkins and Hadi were later picked out of an identification parade, according to Mr Sandiford, but neither offered an explanation as to why they had been identified.

Mr Sandiford said a DNA profile taken from the Qashqai appeared to match Hadi.

The defendants, who have previous convictions, had claimed they were not involved in the incidents and they were wrongly identified.

However, a jury found them guilty on September 7 of one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life, and attempting to murder Kelly Ward and attempting to murder Bradley Ward.

Both defendants were found not guilty concerning one further count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life on the basis it could not be proven that more than one gun was discharged in the offending which was deemed to have been a joint enterprise.

The court also heard that Jenkins’s previous convictions include matters of dishonesty, assaults and a burglary, and Hadi’s previous convictions also include matters of dishonesty, affray and possessing a prohibited firearm.

John Elvidge, defending, said father-of-two Jenkins may have maturity issues and there had been little planning involved in the offending which was triggered by what had happened at Hastilar Road South.

He added: “The catalyst for what happened subsequently with the shooting was the events of what happened in Hastilar Road involving hot-headed young men in a violent incident.”

Mohammed Nawaz, defending Hadi, said the second shooting incident had also involved little premeditation.

Judge Kelson told the court how Kelly Ward has lived on the Manor estate all her life and has chosen to move out after the attack which has left her struggling with anxiety, depression and a post traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Kelson sentenced Jenkins and Hadi on the basis only one firerarm was discharged but both defendants chose to be part of a joint enterprise.

Jenkins and Hadi received 27 years of custody each and they must serve a minimum of 18 years - allowing for time spent on remand - before they can be released on licence.

Jenkins was also disqualified from driving for two years and this ban will be activated upon his release.