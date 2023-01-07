Sheffield man with distinctive 'pure evil' tattoo wanted over firearms offences is arrested

A Sheffield man with a distinctive ‘pure evil’ tattoo wanted over firearms offences and criminal damage is no has now been arrested by police – a year after an appeal to find him was launched.

On January 31, 2022, South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find wanted man, Dean Fletcher, then aged 51, also known as Canine, Fletch and Gazette in connection with criminal damage and a further firearms offence that occurred on January 20, 2022.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this evening (Saturday, January 7, 2023) that Mr Fletcher has now been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the appeal, the force shared details of Mr Fletcher’s distinguishing tattoos, which include ‘pure evil’ written on his neck, a tattoo of Popeye on his lower left arm, a picture of a bulldog on his lower right arm and ‘Dean’ written on his right hand.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this evening (Saturday, January 7, 2023) that Dean Fletcher is ‘no longer sought by our officers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad