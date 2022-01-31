Sheffield man with distinctive 'pure evil' tattoo on neck wanted by police in connection to firearm offences
A Sheffield man is wanted by police in connection with a firearms offence in Shiregreen last month.
Dean Fletcher, 51, also known as Canine, Fletch and Gazette, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and a further firearms offence that occurred on January 20.
He is white and described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, and with brown, short, cropped hair with long sideburns.
Fletcher has distinguishing tattoos including ‘pure evil’ written on his neck, a tattoo of Popeye on his lower left arm, a picture of a bulldog on his lower right arm and ‘Dean’ written on his right hand.
He is known to frequent the Shiregreen area of Sheffield, including Mason Lathe Road, Beck Road and Oaks Fold Lane.
Police say anyone who sees Fletcher should not approach him but instead call 999.
Anyone with information about where he might be can call 101 quoting investigation number 14/201341/21.
You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.