A Sheffield man is being hunted in connection with reports of a woman being assaulted and stalked. Police say not to approach Macauley Pierpoint, aged 28, who is white, 5ft 8ins and stocky.
Officers say they want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying. He is said to have links to Scunthorpe and Skegness.
Call 101 quoting incident number 792 of 16 June 2023, or go to: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org